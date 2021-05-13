HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS traded down $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $478.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,810. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

