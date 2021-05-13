Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.84. 1,245,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

