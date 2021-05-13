Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $196.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.90 million and the highest is $207.10 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

HPP opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

