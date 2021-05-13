HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,508.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and $4,508.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

