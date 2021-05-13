Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 17,500 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Spark Energy worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Spark Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $355.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

