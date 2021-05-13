Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $132,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

