Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

