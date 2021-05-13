Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,500 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $431.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

