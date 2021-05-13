Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 781,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.51. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.