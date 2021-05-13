i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.080 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,863. The stock has a market cap of $980.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.