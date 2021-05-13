IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $277.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $219.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $632,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

