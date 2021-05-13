IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

IAC opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average is $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.