IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Financial Contrast

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares trivago and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $939.36 million 1.27 $19.22 million $0.06 56.17 IBEX $405.14 million 0.94 $15.45 million $0.84 24.74

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for trivago and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 8 1 0 2.11 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

trivago presently has a consensus target price of $2.66, suggesting a potential downside of 21.22%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -62.12% -2.98% -2.37% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IBEX beats trivago on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of December 31, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

