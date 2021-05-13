iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 335,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,324. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $986.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

