Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,802 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33.

