Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03.

