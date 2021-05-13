Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.