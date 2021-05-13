Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.82 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

