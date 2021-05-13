IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.