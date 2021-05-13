IFP Advisors Inc Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

