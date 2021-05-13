IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,643 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,069,000.

FLRN opened at $30.64 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

