IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.