Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.