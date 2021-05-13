iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

