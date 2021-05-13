iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IHRT. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $22.04 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474,931 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

