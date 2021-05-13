IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $7.84 on Thursday. IMARA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $62.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

