ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

