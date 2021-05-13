IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IMV to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of IMV stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$2.76. 161,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,563. IMV has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$186.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.34.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

