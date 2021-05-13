INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

INDUS stock opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. The firm has a market cap of $921.17 million and a P/E ratio of -31.02. INDUS has a twelve month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a twelve month high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

