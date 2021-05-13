Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

