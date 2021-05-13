InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 278.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 5,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

