Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Information Services Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on III shares. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

