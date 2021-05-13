Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

IEA stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

