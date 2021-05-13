Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.16

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 370655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,179,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Ingredion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

