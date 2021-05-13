Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $16.11

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $16.74. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

