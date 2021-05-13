Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,584 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 3.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,788 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 838,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $3,811,000.

PSEP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,802. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

