Insider Buying: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Acquires $1,434,300.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00.

ATVI opened at $92.66 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.