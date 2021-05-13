Insider Buying: ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) COO Buys 10,870 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James lowered ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

