Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £3,600 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,600 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.96 ($1.44).

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

