Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases 675 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$157.55 ($112.54) per share, with a total value of A$106,346.25 ($75,961.61).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $3.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

