Insider Buying: Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) Insider Acquires 112,000 Shares of Stock

Propell Holdings Limited (ASX:PHL) insider Benjamin Harrison acquired 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,136.00 ($12,240.00).

Propell Holdings Limited operates a digital finance platform for the small to medium business segment in Australia. The company's financial products include a lending product, which provides business owners with funding facilitated through its proprietary credit technology; and a transactional product to enable businesses to accept various payment methods online and instore.

