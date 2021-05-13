Insider Buying: Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider Buys £28,210 in Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider David Cocke purchased 2,821,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £28,210 ($36,856.55).

Tissue Regenix Group stock opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £47.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material from biological tissues, the patient's cells can repopulate and colonise, creating new, like-for-like tissue, which is recognized and accepted by the body by reducing the risk of rejection, and stimulating a natural healing process.

