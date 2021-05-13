Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,547,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52.

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

