Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Sells $1,340,000.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AIMC stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

