Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $55,650.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

