Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells 4,038 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

