Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,093,523.64.

FM opened at C$30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 733.57. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

