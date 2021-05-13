Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells $1,581,595.04 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38.

HAS stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 45.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 584.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

