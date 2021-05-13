Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 30,952 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a PE ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

