Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

